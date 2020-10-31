Advertisement

A Pirates of the Caribbean themed Halloween

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Each year, one family in Twin Falls decorates their entire home and invites the community to enjoy the Halloween holiday. This year they are having to make some changes because of COVID-19.

Every year for the past 9 years, the Alder family decorates their house for Halloween. This year, in a Pirates of the Caribbean theme.

“We are going to be doing it all in the front here, and there is going to be ships and other characters from the pirate movies," said Mark McCune, who is playing Captain Jack Sparrow at the event. "And of course Captain Jack Sparrow, for the ladies, and you can come and wear a mask and there will be social distancing, and it’s going to be a wonderful Halloween time together.”

This year, the Alder family wondered if they should still hold the event, but after making changes to follow the CDC guidelines, it is still a go.

“But the whole thing is just for the kids, they have something good to do, especially this year, this year is tough,” said Dan Alder.

Actors and volunteers will play the different characters, and kids will be able to walk through the scene on Halloween night.

“We are going to have Davy Jones with his tentacles, some mermaids, we are going to have other characters from the pirates movie, Ragetti and Pintel,” said McCune.

People can visit the ships on Halloween beginning at 5 o’clock at 1443 Mountain View Dr in Twin Falls, Idaho.

