Burley advances, Twin Falls bounces back from first round loss

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 4A state volleyball championships are underway in Kimberly.

Burley won their morning match in a five-set thriller (23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10) over Nampa. The Bobcats are now headed for the semi-final slated for 11:30 against Lakeland.

Pacing the Bobcats, Alli Hege with 3 aces and 16 digs, Lauren Cook added 15 kills and 23 digs, Sydney Searle with 9 kills to go along 29 digs, Lynzey Searle 31 digs and 20 assists, Natalie Hepworth 6 kills and 2 blocks, Kelsie Pope added 3 kills 15 assists, Brynn Seely 4 kills.

Twin Falls looking to book a spot in the other semi-final slated for Saturday afternoon, but they have to get past the reigning 4A state champion, Bonneville Bees first, the one seed from District VI.

Early in the first set, Bruins set up the offense, Piper Newton bump sets to Brenley Hansen and she goes cross court for one of her 11 kills.

Addison Fullmer serving for Twin Falls, good up by Mia Sorenson, Kaylie Kofe sets it right back to her and the junior produces the kill, 2-1 game in favor of the Bees.

Later in the set, Mariah Jardine going for the kill, blocked, then Kofe sends it to Logan Faulkner who gets the point.

Twin Falls still fighting, great up by Halle Egbert to Newton, who finds Fullmer on the outside and the junior finds the line, devine.

The Bruins battled in some tight contests, but ultimately fell in the fourth set (26-25, 23-25, 20-25, 18-25). Brenley Hansen scored 11 kills 6 aces 3 blocks, while Brinley Iverson added 11 kills, Kaitlin Evans 7 kills.

“Today was a tough match and losses are always hard. But we battled and competed for every point against a strong state contender,” Bruins head coach Andria Harshman said.

Bonneville advances to face Middleton on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Twin Falls ended up playing Shelley late Friday night. They beat the Russets 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23). Leading the way, Brinley Iverson 12 kills, 6 digs, Brenley Hansen 11 kills and 5 stuff blocks. Piper Newton dished out 42 assists 3 aces.

Twin Falls plays Preston at 9 a.m. in the consolation final.

