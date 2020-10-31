Advertisement

Castleford’s record moves to 19-0 after sweep of Clark Fork

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Undefeated Castleford taking on Clark Fork in the first round of the 1A DII state playoffs.

The Wolves went two and out last year, hoping to put that finish in the distant past.

First set, Wolves set up the offense, Josie Zimmers connects with Eden Schilder and the senior’s tip too much for the Wampus Cats to handle.

Moments later, Zimmers looking for Zailee poulson, her kill attempt is blocked by Caiya Yanik, then she perfectly places this tip for the point.

It’s a one point game in favor of Castleford.

Wolves on a run, up four, Wampus Cats giving the ball to Yanik once again, but Schilder there to cover the hole, Zimmers utilizes Zoe Mitton and the senior connection gets a big kill, no doubt about that one.

There are nine seniors on this roster.

The wolves are on a 10-0 run before the Wampus Cats kibosh their streak.

This one all Castleford though, they sweep in straight sets and will face Watersprings Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the semi-final back at Burley High School.

