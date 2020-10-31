Advertisement

Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal

Blue Devils thrashed Spartans, 52-0
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the KMVT game of the week, the Dietrich Blue Devils host the Timberline Spartans in a 1A DII playoff matchup. Timberline had their bus break down on the way to Dietrich but made it to the game safely.

“X factor, we execute our offense and we get after it, all eight guys on defense gang tackling," Dietrich Head Football Coach Rick Astle said. "Go after them aggressive.”

In the first, Dietrich’s Brady Power takes it himself into the end zone, 7-0. The Blue Devils would make a habit of finding pay dirt Friday night.

The Dietrich defense was devastating all night as well. In the first, a gang of Blue Devils in on the sack.

Then, Brady Power, looking to throw, finds someone he might have some chemistry with, Cody Power hauls it in for a touchdown. 14-0 Blue Devils.

Dietrich keeps the pressure on, a screen pass to Wes Shaw. Shaw has green grass, cuts it back and is in for six. 6. 28-0 Blue Devils.

Timberline trying to get on the board, but Brady Power on defense gets the sack. Blue Devils swarm all over the Spartans, 34-0 at the half.

In the second half, Payten Sneddon getting some run under center, he breaks free and is going to get all the way to the red zone. Dietrich would score a couple of plays later.

The Blue Devils win big, 52-0, and will play in a state quarterfinal matchup next week.

Brady Power had over 200 total yards and five touchdowns. Jett Shaw had 92 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Wes Shaw had 69 yards rushing and Manuel Cabrera led the way on defense with seven tackles.

