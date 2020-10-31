Filer survives first day of 3A state action, Kimberly advances to semi-final

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer is coming off a sweep over Kimberly in the 3A district championship. They would be tasked with trying to stop a one-loss Parma team.

We take you to Twin Falls High School for a bright and early 8 a.m. game.

Parma getting off to a quick start, thanks to this big block of Ella Fischer.

Filer trying to stay in the first set, credit freshman Allie Bishop with the ace in the corner that leaves Parma just looking down.

Then Fischer follows it up with an ace of her own that goes off a Panther in the back row.

Filer sets up the offense, Faith Robinson connects with Alexis Monson on the right side, who gets the kill, Wildcats trying to keep pace.

But this one belongs to Parma, 3-0. While the Panthers earned the sweep, Filer did get within two to three points in the final two sets.

The Wildcats rebounded Friday night by eliminating Timberlake, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22). Filer plays Kellogg in the consolation final on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kimberly took down Kellogg Friday afternoon in four sets.

The Bulldogs will face Fruitland Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 3A semi-final.

Leading the Bulldogs, Sydney Kelsey posted 14 kills, Emma Jensen added 12 kills, Kelsey Stanger produced 9 kills. Carlee Hardy added 22 assists and Demi Vega with 20 assists. Katy Satterfield recorded 3 block stuffs. Alivia Schvaneveldt with 18 digs and Jessie Perron with 15 and Maysi Bright added 11.

