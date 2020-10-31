Advertisement

Filer survives first day of 3A state action, Kimberly advances to semi-final

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:04 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer is coming off a sweep over Kimberly in the 3A district championship. They would be tasked with trying to stop a one-loss Parma team.

We take you to Twin Falls High School for a bright and early 8 a.m. game.

Parma getting off to a quick start, thanks to this big block of Ella Fischer.

Filer trying to stay in the first set, credit freshman Allie Bishop with the ace in the corner that leaves Parma just looking down.

Then Fischer follows it up with an ace of her own that goes off a Panther in the back row.

Filer sets up the offense, Faith Robinson connects with Alexis Monson on the right side, who gets the kill, Wildcats trying to keep pace.

But this one belongs to Parma, 3-0. While the Panthers earned the sweep, Filer did get within two to three points in the final two sets.

The Wildcats rebounded Friday night by eliminating Timberlake, 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22). Filer plays Kellogg in the consolation final on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kimberly took down Kellogg Friday afternoon in four sets.

The Bulldogs will face Fruitland Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 3A semi-final.

Leading the Bulldogs, Sydney Kelsey posted 14 kills, Emma Jensen added 12 kills, Kelsey Stanger produced 9 kills. Carlee Hardy added 22 assists and Demi Vega with 20 assists. Katy Satterfield recorded 3 block stuffs. Alivia Schvaneveldt with 18 digs and Jessie Perron with 15 and Maysi Bright added 11.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kimberly advances, Filer survives

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Wildcats rebounded Friday night by eliminating Timberlake, 3-0.

Sports

Burley advances, Twin Falls bounces back from first round loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls plays Preston in the consolation final, while Burley looks to top Lakeland in the semi-final.

Sports

Bruins fall to Bonneville, eliminate Shelley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twin Falls beat Shelley after falling to Bonneville. Burley is 1-0 after a five-set thriller with Nampa. The Bobcats got Lakeland on tap for Saturday.

Sports

Lighthouse eliminates Murtaugh from contention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
The Lighthouse Lions advance to the 1A DI quarterfinal.

Latest News

Sports

Lions eliminate Red Devils

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lighthouse led 46-6 at halftime and then Murtaugh came back, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half, but definitely not enough.

Sports

Carey explodes for 88 points after four weeks off

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:05 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch and Brittany Cooper
The Carey seniors are 39-2 and have never lost on their home field.

Sports

Carey fired up and undefeated on the year

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:55 PM MDT
Carey moved to 6-0 on the season after the throttling over Rockland on Thursday.

Sports

Hansen football players ready to experience a rare opportunity, participating in the state playoffs

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Despite an appearance in the Kansas City Playoff in the early 2000′s, Hansen hasn’t actually made it to state since 1980.

Sports

Hansen on rare playoff berth

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:22 PM MDT
"This is probably the most athletic team we've seen come through Hansen in many, many years, as far as position to position," explained assistant coach Todd Stimpson.

Sports

Stage III poses changes for fans at championship events

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:58 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Governor Little’s announcement on Monday is affecting fan participation in high school sports.