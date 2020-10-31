Hansen’s playoff run falls short

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Hansen visiting Watersprings for their first playoff game in 40 years.

1st quarter, Warriors up 8-0, Huskies looking to respond. Jonathan Camarillo finds the endzone on the quarterback keeper, two point conversion good. We’re tied at 8.

Next possession, Jrew Plocher on the bootleg and he ends up all by his lonesome. He’s got the nothing but clear skies all the way to the endzone. Watersprings takes a 16-8 lead.

Hansen has an answer. Camarillo finds a wide open Tom Gibson who gets to paydirt for the Huskies. Conversion fails, Warriors up by two.

These two were trading punches early. Matt Almgren breaks through for another Watersprings touchdown.

Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.

Castleford’s season also comes to a close after a tight battle at Horseshoe Bend, 34-28 the final.

