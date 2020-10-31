Advertisement

Hansen’s playoff run falls short

Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Hansen visiting Watersprings for their first playoff game in 40 years.

1st quarter, Warriors up 8-0, Huskies looking to respond. Jonathan Camarillo finds the endzone on the quarterback keeper, two point conversion good. We’re tied at 8.

Next possession, Jrew Plocher on the bootleg and he ends up all by his lonesome. He’s got the nothing but clear skies all the way to the endzone. Watersprings takes a 16-8 lead.

Hansen has an answer. Camarillo finds a wide open Tom Gibson who gets to paydirt for the Huskies. Conversion fails, Warriors up by two.

These two were trading punches early. Matt Almgren breaks through for another Watersprings touchdown.

Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.

Castleford’s season also comes to a close after a tight battle at Horseshoe Bend, 34-28 the final.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No defense present in state playoff game

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Huskies try to keep pace with Watersprings, but ultimately lose.

Sports

Jerome falls to Moscow in blowout loss

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.

Sports

Jerome overpowered by Moscow

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Eric Brill
Jerome was able to get a touchdown at the very end of the first half, but Moscow was able to win and advance by the final of 45-7.

Sports

Twin Falls, Minico shut out in playoff games

Updated: 1 hour ago
Minico and Twin Falls were both shut out in the first round of the 4A state football playoffs.

Latest News

Sports

Bruins, Spartans end their seasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
In the 4A division, three schools from southern Idaho played this evening. Only one team was home, and we bring you to Jerome, as the Tigers take on Moscow.

Sports

Castleford’s record moves to 19-0 after sweep of Clark Fork

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
This one all Castleford though, they sweep in straight sets and will face Watersprings Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the semi-final back at Burley High School.

Sports

Castleford seeking perfect ending to undefeated season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Castleford got off to a hot start and never looked back in the sweep of Clark Fork.

Sports

Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal. The Blue Devils stay undefeated after a 52-0 victory.

Sports

Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal. The Blue Devils stay undefeated after a 52-0 victory.

News

Oakley holds off Wallace's fierce rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Oakley Hornets are two games away from playing for a state title.