Idaho State Police is asking motorists to be extra careful this Halloween

More kids may be out due to many trunk or teat events being canceled
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho State Police want this Halloween to be more fun than scary, and they are asking people to practice some basic rules and to be responsible.

ISP is asking children and parents: to dress children is clothing that is reflective or bright, have children carry a flashlight or to have some type of lighting on them, keep children on sidewalks and out of the street, and even though kids might not like it parental supervision is a good thing. They are also asking motorists to have a plan when they are out driving.

“Plan that there are going to be other kids out there, plan that there are going to be distractions out there,” said Lt. Robert Rausch, of the Idaho State Police.

Distracted and drunk driving is always a concern on any night of celebration, and according to national statistics from 2013 to 2017, 42 percent of all fatal traffic accidents on Halloween involved at least one drunk driver. Lt. Rausch said the Magic Valley area has a pretty good record, but improvement can be made.

“What we have had in the past is a significant number of crashes that involve either pedestrians or impaired drivers,” said Lt. Rausch. “We have just been fortunate that we have not had a lot of fatalities”.

He said law enforcement isn’t just watching out for the safety of the trick or treaters, but also prevent mischief and property damage, “when people are unsupervised having their night of mayhem”.

He said this year more than any other is one that is going to be unpredictable because there may be more kids out trick or treating than normal because of COVID-19

“The events they might go to such as the trunk or treats or things of that nature there are far less of them this year,” Lt. Rausch said.

He said ISP is not putting extra patrols on but they are having officers pay close attention to the travel in and around the areas where kids would be.

“Certainly we have work zones and things to look at on the interstate, but we are also paying attention to those travel areas in the county and the cities where kids might be out and about,” Lt. Rausch said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

