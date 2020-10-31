Jerome overpowered by Moscow

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the 4A division, three schools from southern Idaho played Friday evening. Only one team was home, and we bring you to Jerome, as the tigers take on Moscow.

Moscow was already holding a six to nothing lead when we arrived, and Jerome looks to close the gap early in the first quarter, Tigers quarterback Dalan Thompson drops back to pass, heaves it up to Gavin Capps, who is able to do a great job tracking the ball into his hands for the long gain.

A few plays later, Thompson drops back to pass, pumps, and looks for Capps again, but it is picked off by Cody Isakson who climbs the ladder for the interception. Touchback, Bears who look to build on their lead.

In the second quarter, Moscow running back Leon Hutton takes the handoff to the far side of the field, and is able to reach pay dirt from about ten yards out to extend the lead to 12-0.

Jerome is unable to do much with their drive, and Moscow is able to score on their next possession, as quarterback Chad Redinger find Jamari Simpson on the slant and go, and adds to the Bears' lead.

Jerome was able to get a touchdown at the very end of the first half, but Moscow was able to win and advance by the final of 45-7.

Tigers end their season with a 7-3 record.

