Lighthouse eliminates Murtaugh from contention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The first round of the playoffs got underway Thursday evening and we are going to keep it here in Twin Falls, as Murtaugh takes on Lighthouse Christian.

Already 8-0 Lions when we arrive, Murtaugh with the ball, senior quarterback Ty Stanger looks to rollout to his left, reverses course to the opposite side of the field, puts the okey doke on one defender and takes it to the house to cut the lead down to two! The Red Devils are fired up!

Next offensive play in the game. Collin Holloway drops back to pass for the Lions, find Armando Carllson out in the flats and the senior is off to the races! He is able to find the end zone on the 60-yard touchdown, two point conversion good, and Lighthouse holds a 16-6 lead.

Murtaugh puts a drive together, but on third and long, Chance Gaskill has a huge tackle for loss, and the ball goes back to the defending state champs.

Holloway is able to find another one of his wide-outs on the far side of the field, and Clay Silva takes the ball up the sideline before cutting it back towards your living room, and brings it to the house for yet another Lion touchdown.

Lighthouse led 46-6 at halftime and then Murtaugh came back, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half, but definitely not enough, as the Lions eliminate the Red Devils from contention with the 46-30 victory.

Lighthouse pulled their starters and put in their JV early in the second half.

Lions head coach Cory Holloway said, “I was proud of our JV kids, they played them hard in the second half.”

"We love playing football in November! He added, “proud of the boys.”

They will play Notus next week.

