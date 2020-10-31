Advertisement

Lighthouse eliminates Murtaugh from contention

Lions advance to the state quarterfinals
By Eric Brill
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:06 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The first round of the playoffs got underway Thursday evening and we are going to keep it here in Twin Falls, as Murtaugh takes on Lighthouse Christian.

Already 8-0 Lions when we arrive, Murtaugh with the ball, senior quarterback Ty Stanger looks to rollout to his left, reverses course to the opposite side of the field, puts the okey doke on one defender and takes it to the house to cut the lead down to two! The Red Devils are fired up!

Next offensive play in the game. Collin Holloway drops back to pass for the Lions, find Armando Carllson out in the flats and the senior is off to the races! He is able to find the end zone on the 60-yard touchdown, two point conversion good, and Lighthouse holds a 16-6 lead.

Murtaugh puts a drive together, but on third and long, Chance Gaskill has a huge tackle for loss, and the ball goes back to the defending state champs.

Holloway is able to find another one of his wide-outs on the far side of the field, and Clay Silva takes the ball up the sideline before cutting it back towards your living room, and brings it to the house for yet another Lion touchdown.

Lighthouse led 46-6 at halftime and then Murtaugh came back, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half, but definitely not enough, as the Lions eliminate the Red Devils from contention with the 46-30 victory.

Lighthouse pulled their starters and put in their JV early in the second half.

Lions head coach Cory Holloway said, “I was proud of our JV kids, they played them hard in the second half.”

"We love playing football in November! He added, “proud of the boys.”

They will play Notus next week.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lions eliminate Red Devils

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lighthouse led 46-6 at halftime and then Murtaugh came back, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half, but definitely not enough.

Sports

Carey explodes for 88 points after four weeks off

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:05 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch and Brittany Cooper
The Carey seniors are 39-2 and have never lost on their home field.

Sports

Carey fired up and undefeated on the year

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:55 PM MDT
Carey moved to 6-0 on the season after the throttling over Rockland on Thursday.

Sports

Hansen football players ready to experience a rare opportunity, participating in the state playoffs

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Despite an appearance in the Kansas City Playoff in the early 2000′s, Hansen hasn’t actually made it to state since 1980.

Latest News

Sports

Hansen on rare playoff berth

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:22 PM MDT
"This is probably the most athletic team we've seen come through Hansen in many, many years, as far as position to position," explained assistant coach Todd Stimpson.

Sports

Stage III poses changes for fans at championship events

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:58 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Governor Little’s announcement on Monday is affecting fan participation in high school sports.

Sports

High school state championships to limit the number of spectators

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
“It’s nice as parents to see them compete, but if the kids can do what they love to do, I think any amount of limiting is going to be worth it," explained Twin Falls High School athletic director Nancy Jones.

Sports

Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM MDT
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf

Sports

Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force. Coach Bryan Harsin is pleased with his teams chemistry

News

Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:58 AM MDT
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf