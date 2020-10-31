Oakley volleyball players embrace state tournament, get clutch victory on first day

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Oakley won the first two sets, but Wallace took the third and is threatening in the fourth, until the Hornets' Kylan Jones hits one down the line to keep Oakley in it.

She had ten kills Friday afternoon.

The Miners would end up winning the fourth set on timely hitting and committing less errors than the Hornets and those who traveled down are excited too.

As Wallace makes this a game, with Riley Valley finding Jaden House in the backrow for the kill. We’d go to the fifth and final set, Oakley getting off to a quick lead.

Lacee Power connecting with Jones again, Power had 26 set assists.

Falon Bedke added seven kills and three blocks and the Hornets would pull off the victory, 3-2 (18-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-27, 15-7).

Oakley has booked a ticket to the 1A DI semi-final Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. against Genesee at Jerome High School.

And for the seniors, this experience marks a first.

Leah Mitton said, “it’s so exciting to be here and exciting to win a game and to know that banner up there could be ours tomorrow, so.”

OTHER SCORE:

Troy 3, Lighthouse 0: Kynlee Thornton paced the Lions' hitting attack with 17 kills to go along with 10 digs. Maddy Shetler and Ellie Boland combined for 32 assists. Lauren Gomez added 22 digs.

Lighthouse 3, North Star 0: Kynlee Thornton had 14 kills and Maddy Shetler provided 15 set assists. Lauren Gomez added 16 digs.

