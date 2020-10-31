Twin Falls church gets creative with Halloween this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Twin Falls is getting creative when it comes to trick or treating this year.

For more than 15 years the church has hosted a trunk or treat event, but this year due to COVID-19, they will be hosting their very first Treat Street.

Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Twin Falls is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event (SK)

Families will drive through the church parking in their cars, while church volunteers hand them fun-filled bags with candy and toys straight to their vehicles.

To be safe all the candy and toys will be in ziplock bags, and the church volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

Ally Tyrrell, who is the service coordinator service for the church and the Treat Street event, said they are expecting a big turnout with so many Halloween events being canceled this year.

“In past years we had about 2,300 (people show up for trunk or treat). We have been playing on more than that,” said Tyrrell. “And we have back up candy just in case. I’m a little nervous we are going to run out of candy, but we are going to keep going until we are out”.

She said one of their biggest obstacles is going to be traffic control in and out of the church parking lot, and they don’t want to obstruct traffic flow on Eastland Drive North. However, she said a lot of people have offered to volunteer for the event and help out, so families can have a local trick or treating event in Twin Falls.

The event will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Halloween day in the church parking lot.

