Advertisement

Twin Falls church gets creative with Halloween this year

Amazing Grace Fellowship is having a drive-thru trick or treat event
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Twin Falls is getting creative when it comes to trick or treating this year.

For more than 15 years the church has hosted a trunk or treat event, but this year due to COVID-19, they will be hosting their very first Treat Street.

Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Twin Falls is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church in Twin Falls is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event(SK)

Families will drive through the church parking in their cars, while church volunteers hand them fun-filled bags with candy and toys straight to their vehicles.

To be safe all the candy and toys will be in ziplock bags, and the church volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

Ally Tyrrell, who is the service coordinator service for the church and the Treat Street event, said they are expecting a big turnout with so many Halloween events being canceled this year.

“In past years we had about 2,300 (people show up for trunk or treat). We have been playing on more than that,” said Tyrrell. “And we have back up candy just in case. I’m a little nervous we are going to run out of candy, but we are going to keep going until we are out”.

She said one of their biggest obstacles is going to be traffic control in and out of the church parking lot, and they don’t want to obstruct traffic flow on Eastland Drive North. However, she said a lot of people have offered to volunteer for the event and help out, so families can have a local trick or treating event in Twin Falls.

The event will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Halloween day in the church parking lot.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oakley holds off Wallace's fierce rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Oakley Hornets are two games away from playing for a state title.

News

A Pirates of the Caribbean themed Halloween

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Every year for the past 9 years, the Alder family decorates their house for Halloween. This year, in a Pirates of the Caribbean theme.

News

Celebrating Halloween with the Pirates of the Caribbean

Updated: 20 hours ago
People can visit the house on Halloween starting at 5:00.

Education

Teachers are learning new ways to teach during COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Teachers are learning new ways to teach during hybrid schedules and teaching both online and in the classroom.

Latest News

News

'Facelift’ project brings electric reader board to Gooding County Fairgrounds

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
When Southern Idaho Economic Development’s Operation Facelift project came about, they decided to try to get an electronic reader board sponsored.

News

Cassia County students to conduct exit poll on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Students from Burley High, Declo, Raft River, and Oakley are going to be at the polls giving voters a survey to fill out.

News

Gooding County Fairgrounds to get a facelift

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT
The Fairgrounds are getting a new electronic reader board.

News

Cassia County students to run Exit Poll on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM MDT
The students will be conducting the poll as part of their American Government Class.

Age is Just a Number

Elderly drivers: When to take a loved one’s car keys away

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:12 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
As we age failing eye sight and cognitive decline can make driving dangerous.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 14 new virus-related deaths

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:01 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
State health officials have announced 961 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Thursday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 62,746.