Twin Falls, Minico shut out in playoff games

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Top seed Skyline hosted Twin Falls at Madison High School to open the 4A playoffs.

First quarter, no score. Grizzly quarterback Cade Marlow looking for Connor Maloney, but Jace Mahlke comes up with the pick. The Bruin defense gets the stop.

Skyline would get the ball back, this time Marlow hands the ball to Maloney. He finds the edge and gets to the pylon to put the Grizzlies up 7-0.

Twin trying to respond, Nic Swensen swings it out to Mason Swafford who picks up a Bruin first down.

Drive would stall, Skyline back on offense, Marlow hits a crossing Eli Ames. He sets up the Grizzlies just outside the 20 to end the first quarter.

Ames caps off the drive with a touchdown to start the second quarter.

This one all Skyline, 49-0.

The Bruins fall to 3-6 and finish their year.

Emmett 35, Minico 0: The Spartans finish the season at 4-4.

