Vigil held for Bellevue woman killed in possible murder/suicide incident

Bellevue community pays tribute to the memory of Ashley Midby
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The town of Bellevue was shocked, disturbed, and emotionally tortured by the death of a local woman who worked at the Coffee Corner shop in Bellevue.

Ashley Midby’s deceased body was found next to Jared Murphy’s deceased body in what Idaho State police are calling a possible murder/suicide. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

But on Friday night the community gathered together to pay tribute to the memory of Ashley, with a candlelight vigil. Some even shared stories about her. One person said Ashley liked Country music, but she loved Britney Spears. Spears hit song, “Baby One More Time” was played at the ceremony. One person KMVT talked to said for some people in Bellevue their days didn’t start until they got a cup of coffee from Ashley.

A candlelight vigil was held for Ashley Midby on Friday night in Bellevue
At the event, locals brought flowers, gifts, pictures, and signs in remembrance of Ashley and the type of person she was. One sign said, “Ashley always in our Hearts”, and another that was inside the coffee shop where she served so many people read, “We love you Ashley #justiceforashley #DomesticViolenceAwareness”.

At the ceremony, many people were wearing purple sweats shirts with the logo “Ashley’s Army. #justiceforashley”.

Many hugs and tears were shared on Friday night, and domestic violence awareness was a big topic. Details of what happened on that fatal Thursday night on October 22 shortly after 8:00 p.m are still limited, but many are asking for some form of justice for Ashley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover expenses for Midby’s family and the business.

