Advertisement

Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches

Burley and Oakley both take fourth at state.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - State volleyball champions were crowned in Idaho Saturday night. Plenty of area teams were still in contention on the final day of action.

3A championship match

The Kimberly Bulldogs beat Fruitland in a final four matchup Saturday afternoon to set up a championship matchup with Sugar-Salem.

In the third set, the Sugar-Salem Diggers are already up two sets to nothing.

The Bulldogs trying to claw back, Kimberly’s Emma Jensen stuffs that one. But, the Diggers are too strong, Natalya Nead, off the nice set, gets the kill.

Diggers on the brink of another state championship.

Match point, Sugar-Salem on the front foot, Kimberly can’t keep it up. The Diggers win the 3A state volleyball championship for the second straight year.

Not the finish the Bulldogs wanted, but a season they won’t soon forget.

“It’s been a really fun year, I told them if not the funnest year, top two all time,“ Kimberly Volleyball Coach Lawrence Pffeferle said. "I’ve coached volleyball for over 30 years and this is one of the best teams I’ve ever had.”

1A DII championship match

Undefeated Castleford and Tri-Valley face off in the 1A DII championship match.

The Wolves get things going early, Castleford’s Eden Schilder serving, that’s an ace.

Castleford took the first set by being aggressive. Captain outside hitter Aubrey Mahannah sees open space and hits the line, a kill for the senior.

However, Tri-Valley would come back strong in this one. After losing the first set, the Titans win three straight to capture the state title.

Tri-Valley hands Castleford their only loss of the season.

4A third-place match

Burley in a third-place matchup against Bonneville at Kimberly High School.

In the first set, Bobcats trying to keep pace with the Bees, Burley with an early kill.

Later in the set, Bonneville serving, a little rally until Sydney Searle blocks that one, point Bobcats.

Bonneville, however, would take the first set and then the following two to win the match.

1A D1 third-place match

In other scores, Oakley dropped their third-place match, 3-0, to Troy in the 1A D1 state tournament.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round. Kimberly will host Snake River next, a team the Bulldogs beat earlier this season.

Sports

No defense present in state playoff game

Updated: 23 hours ago
Huskies try to keep pace with Watersprings, but ultimately lose.

Sports

Hansen’s playoff run falls short

Updated: 23 hours ago
Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.

Sports

Jerome falls to Moscow in blowout loss

Updated: 23 hours ago
Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.

Latest News

Sports

Jerome overpowered by Moscow

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Jerome was able to get a touchdown at the very end of the first half, but Moscow was able to win and advance by the final of 45-7.

Sports

Twin Falls, Minico shut out in playoff games

Updated: 23 hours ago
Minico and Twin Falls were both shut out in the first round of the 4A state football playoffs.

Sports

Bruins, Spartans end their seasons

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:34 AM MDT
In the 4A division, three schools from southern Idaho played this evening. Only one team was home, and we bring you to Jerome, as the Tigers take on Moscow.

Sports

Castleford’s record moves to 19-0 after sweep of Clark Fork

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
This one all Castleford though, they sweep in straight sets and will face Watersprings Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the semi-final back at Burley High School.

Sports

Castleford seeking perfect ending to undefeated season

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM MDT
Castleford got off to a hot start and never looked back in the sweep of Clark Fork.

Sports

Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Dietrich has no problem with Timberline, advances to state quarterfinal. The Blue Devils stay undefeated after a 52-0 victory.