Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - State volleyball champions were crowned in Idaho Saturday night. Plenty of area teams were still in contention on the final day of action.

3A championship match

The Kimberly Bulldogs beat Fruitland in a final four matchup Saturday afternoon to set up a championship matchup with Sugar-Salem.

In the third set, the Sugar-Salem Diggers are already up two sets to nothing.

The Bulldogs trying to claw back, Kimberly’s Emma Jensen stuffs that one. But, the Diggers are too strong, Natalya Nead, off the nice set, gets the kill.

Diggers on the brink of another state championship.

Match point, Sugar-Salem on the front foot, Kimberly can’t keep it up. The Diggers win the 3A state volleyball championship for the second straight year.

Not the finish the Bulldogs wanted, but a season they won’t soon forget.

“It’s been a really fun year, I told them if not the funnest year, top two all time,“ Kimberly Volleyball Coach Lawrence Pffeferle said. "I’ve coached volleyball for over 30 years and this is one of the best teams I’ve ever had.”

1A DII championship match

Undefeated Castleford and Tri-Valley face off in the 1A DII championship match.

The Wolves get things going early, Castleford’s Eden Schilder serving, that’s an ace.

Castleford took the first set by being aggressive. Captain outside hitter Aubrey Mahannah sees open space and hits the line, a kill for the senior.

However, Tri-Valley would come back strong in this one. After losing the first set, the Titans win three straight to capture the state title.

Tri-Valley hands Castleford their only loss of the season.

4A third-place match

Burley in a third-place matchup against Bonneville at Kimberly High School.

In the first set, Bobcats trying to keep pace with the Bees, Burley with an early kill.

Later in the set, Bonneville serving, a little rally until Sydney Searle blocks that one, point Bobcats.

Bonneville, however, would take the first set and then the following two to win the match.

1A D1 third-place match

In other scores, Oakley dropped their third-place match, 3-0, to Troy in the 1A D1 state tournament.

