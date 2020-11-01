Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After a tough loss last week, Kimberly rebounds in a 3A state play-in game.

A beautiful Halloween afternoon for football. The 7-1 Kimberly Bulldogs hosting Kellogg.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs are already up 7-0. If you know Bulldog football, you know the Heath Owens to Brett Bronson connection isn’t something new. Touchdown Kimberly, 14-0.

It was all Bulldogs in this one. Later in the quarter, Owens for more, the freshman Gatlin Bair is wide open over the middle for another touchdown.

“I thought up front we were pretty physical, I thought we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that’s huge for us," Kimberly Head Football Coach Rich Bishop said. "When we can do that a lot of good things happen, offensively we’re able to run it and throw it, and defensively we were able to shut down their run game and contain that quarterback, who is pretty athletic. They got a couple of big passes on us but for the most part, we were able to keep them in check. ”

In a 69-12 drubbing of Kellogg, Race Widmier had four rushing touchdowns. Heath Owens had four through the air and Brett Bronson and Gatlin Bair both had two receiving touchdowns.

“I think they came out today with a little bit of determination and a little bit of ‘hey let’s get this thing going,’ so I was happy to see that,” Bishop said.

Kimberly will host Snake River next week, a team the Bulldogs beat earlier this season.

