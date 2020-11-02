Boise State moves to No. 21 in AP Top 25 Poll

USAFA, Colorado (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State moved up four spots to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll, after Saturday night’s 49-30 win over Air Force.

Ranked in both polls 📈



2️⃣1️⃣ AP Poll

2️⃣3️⃣ Coaches Poll pic.twitter.com/jnTvxmMNZY — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 1, 2020

USC transfer quarterback Jack Sears making his first start for the Broncos, in place of Hank Bachmeier who didn’t make the trip to the United States Air Force Academy.

Football Portrait, Jersey, Portrait by Hue Herrick (Hue Herrick | Boise State University)

Sears, who hadn’t start a game since October 27, 2018 for the Trojans, didn’t miss a beat. He went 17/20 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the air. On the ground, he rushed for 36 yards and a TD.

The Broncos improved to 119-21 all-time when ranked.

Avery Williams had a monstrous night on special teams, including a 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 🆚 Air Force 🏈 Jack Sears 🏈 Markel Reed 🏈 Jake Stetz 🏈 Avery Williams Posted by Boise State Football on Sunday, November 1, 2020

But the game ball goes to Sears, the second stringer impressed coach Bryan Harsin.

“It’s not easy for us to come here for us and win against Air Force,” Harsin exclaimed. “I told the guys I was proud of them, that a was focus going into this week, the triple option is always difficult, obviously with Jack playing in there, I thought he prepared himself very well. We did start fast on the offensive side and credit goes to the offensive line for us being able to do that."

Sears added, “Hank had a lot of success last year, he knows this offense very well." He said, "so the biggest thing in the quarterback room is we all want to help each other out, help each other grow. So however I can help him, however he can help me, however we can bring the guys along.”

“No matter what’s been thrown at us, not only this year, but past years, we’ve always seem to overcome adversity. That’s what is part of our culture here,” explained Williams.

BSU is home Friday night against BYU in a battle of ranked teams. The Cougars are sitting at No. 9 in the AP Poll after amassing a 7-0 record for the first time since 2001. Kick-off is slated for 7:45 p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.