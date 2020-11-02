Advertisement

Former Boise Catholic priest sentenced for child porn dies in prison

He appears to have died of natural causes
February 2018 booking photo of William Thomas Faucher (Source: Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Former Boise Catholic priest, sentenced for crimes related to child porn, died Thursday in an Idaho prison.

William Thomas Faucher was sentenced to 25 years in 2018 for multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Faucher, 75, was found unresponsive Thursday morning in the medical unit at Idaho State Correctional Institution.

IDOC says attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday.

It appears he died of natural causes.

During Faucher’s hearing, police and other experts took the stand to describe some of the horrific images and content they had to see while investigating the case -- some of it so vile that some people in the room left the courtroom.

The Vatican in Rome dismissed Faucher from the clerical state shortly after he was sentenced.

