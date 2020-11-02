Honk if you support Trump

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The 2020 Election is just a few days, and a group of Magic Valley residents spent their Sunday morning showing support for President Donald Trump.

The 45th president’s supporters gathered in a parking lot in Twin Falls with their trucks decked out with Trump flags and American flags, preparing to do a caravan around town, in a display of support for the Republican president. Organizer Jarom Stimpson was surprised how many people showed up on a Sunday morning when they could be watching football.

“I thought it was just going to be me here, so yeah,” said Stimpson with a smile and chuckle.

He said posted the idea for a Trump caravan around Twin Falls on Facebook earlier in the week, after seeing similar posts on social media from people in other cities across the country.

“It just looked like a good time,” said Stimpson. “There has got to be some people that would like to drive around with flags in their picks ups”.

He said if a drive around town was going to happen now is the time because this is the last weekend before the election. The entire Collins family answered his call to action and showed up for the event with their pickup and Trump Flag. Chris Collins said he was hoping the drive around town would encourage more people to come out on Tuesday and vote for Trump.

“I love what he is doing. I love the economy and the way he has built it up, recovered great after [Barack]Obama,” said Chris Collins. “We have had too many career politicians taking advantage of us”.

Chris’s 10-year-old daughter Camber agrees with him and said a lot of her classmates are President Trump supporters.

Even though Trump is behind in some national polls Chris’s father Anthony is predicting a Trump victory and said he kind of sees the drive around Twin Falls as an early victory tour.

“I am just so happy that President Trump is going to win another four years,” said Anthony Collins. “I’m just celebrating. Every day is a great day as long as he is president”.

Stimpson was thrilled to find so many people on Sunday who agree with him on Trump and wanted to show support. He said he personally feels the president has done some really good things for the country, and he also likes the way Trump presents himself to the American people.

“I feel like he is real. That’s the biggest thing for me,” said Stimpson. “There is no getting around who he is. He is just what he is, and I admire that”.

He also said if Trump wins he thinks he will be more “blunt” in his second term because he won’t have to worry about re-election.

A little after 11:30 am Sunday morning the caravan hit the streets of Twin Falls, honking their horns, and the flags in the back of their trucks waving to motorists traveling down Blue Lakes Blvd. The Trump supporters received a chorus of both cheers and jeers said Stimpson.

“There have been a few people shaking their heads, showing their disapproval,” he said. “But overall I think things have been pretty good”.

Stimpson jokingly said Sunday was a “test run” to see how people would interested, and he plans on doing another one Monday between 4 pm and 5 pm based on the feedback he has already received on social media.

Stimpson's event blows up on social media Sunday afternoon. (SK)

Anyone interested in participating in the Trump caravan on Monday can contact Jarom Stimpson at 208-316-4567.

