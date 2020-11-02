Idaho AG office joins investigation into 2018 inmate death

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The office of Idaho’s Attorney General has joined an investigation into the Dec. 2018 death of an inmate at a county jail.

Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh said Wednesday that he has asked for assistance from the attorney general’s office in an investigation of the 2018 death.

40-year-old Lance Quick died of dehydration and starvation while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.

The investigator with the attorney general’s office will aid in determining whether former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen or other Bannock County Jail staff members committed any crimes in their treatment of Quick leading up to his death.

