Raft River, Wendell athletes win state cross country

Trojan girls sweep top awards in 1A and 2A ranks
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -- On Friday, Gooding produced their first boys cross country champion in school history, when Owen Rogers crossed the finish line in the 3A race.

Can you believe the following day we had two more state champions and a team win the title?

Raft River’s Kaybree Christensen won the 1A state championship for the second time in her high school career, setting a personal record along the way. Her time of 18:11.3 is a full minute faster than last year when she took second at the same course.

Kaybree’s twin sister Karlee took second at the race and teammate Allie Black finished in third.

Together the girls helped the Trojans win the team title for the first time ever, ending Oakley’s two-year run.

Karlee said, “at the beginning of this year, we didn’t know how good we were going to be.”

For Kaybree, whom we talked to last week, had hoped for a PR, beating the one she produced at state in Lewiston two years ago. “I just want to get the best that I can get, so I call pull the team up."

In the 2A race, Jessica Duran won the girls championship with a time of 18:55.2.

As a freshman she finished in 17th place with a time of 20:11.7. Congrats to Jessica for the huge turnaround!

