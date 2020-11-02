Roskelley, Darrell Marlin

BURLEY—Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Darrell Marlin Roskelley, 73, of Burley, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, due to a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away surrounded by his wife and three daughters.

Darrell was born October 21, 1947, in Logan, Utah, to Marlin Corbett Roskelley and Luella Walker. He was welcomed by four older sisters. He was raised in the home his parents built in Smithfield, Utah. He attended school at North Cache High, and graduated from Sky View High School in 1965; the first graduating class of the new high school. He attended Utah State University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. Darrell served a full-time mission to South East Mexico. He struggled to learn a new language; however, once he became fluent in Spanish, it became a skill he would use throughout his life.

Darrell’s mother had her eye on a cute neighbor girl. Upon his mother’s urging, he called Mary Ann Pehrson and asked her out. They began dating Mary Ann’s senior year of high school, 1969. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on March 19, 1971.

Darrell and Mary Ann lived in Smithfield, Utah, while completing their education. It was here they welcomed their two oldest daughters. Upon graduation from college, Darrell found employment with Del Monte Corporation in Smithfield, Utah. Three years later, in 1977, Del Monte transferred them to Burley. While in Burley, they welcomed their third daughter. Darrell worked as a fieldman and later as the warehouse supervisor for Del Monte in Burley. After 19 years of working for Del Monte, the Burley plant was closed. He was then appointed Cassia County Clerk. He served in this capacity for nine years. He then found employment as the 5th Judicial Drug Court Coordinator, covering eight counties. This is where he discovered his true passion, helping others to change their lives.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Darrell served in many capacities. His church callings ranged from counselor in the bishopric, bishop, high councilor, and serving in the Spanish Branch. He found his greatest joy in serving with the youth. He served in the Park Avenue YSA Branch, and enjoyed teaching a youth Sunday School class with his wife. He also worked with the youth when he was called as a CES missionary with his sweetheart to the Texas Fort Worth Mission. He was recently released as elders quorum president of the Burley 3rd Ward. At the time of his death, he was serving as a temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Fly tying, hunting, fishing, spending time in the outdoors and with family were some of his favorite hobbies. His three daughters were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Burley; his children, Jennifer Kennedy (Bryon) of Rexburg, Lori Ann Harris (Michael) of Burley, and Alyson Christianson (Jared) of Jerome; 11 grandchildren; and two sisters, Anna Lou West of Nibley, Utah, and Arlene Hall of Wellsville, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Helen Burger and Camilla Biddle.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley Third Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 E. Center St., in Smithfield, Utah.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 9 until 9:45 a.m.

The Roskelley family would to thank the caretakers of Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for the loving care that was given to Darrell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of a face mask and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through your local ward or branch.

For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.