St. Luke’s Magic Valley explains high COVID-19 hospitalizations

“We have in general an older and more sick population in Twin Falls than Boise does.”
PHOTO: Patient in a hospital bed. St. Luke's Magic Valley has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the number of COVID-19 cases across the state continuing to climb so are the number of hospitalizations for the virus.

Putting you first KMVT reached out to St. Luke’s to look at the numbers. In all of the St. Luke’s Health System’s hospitals 16% of the hospitalizations are for the coronavirus, however, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley that number is 29%. Dr. Joshua Kern said there could be a couple reasons for these disproportionate numbers. He said one reason is St. Luke’s Magic Valley is the only hospital that provides the full high level and ICU level care for the surrounding community including Jerome, Filer and Lincoln County.

“The other piece of it is that we have in general an older and more sick population in Twin Falls than Boise does," Kern said. "So the average St. Luke’s patient in Twin Falls is more sick, or at least has a greater number of medical conditions than the average patient than Boise.”

These numbers only reflect the number of patients within the St. Luke’s Health System and there are more hospitals and medical services in Boise to spread the number of COVID-19 patients around as well.

