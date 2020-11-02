Advertisement

Twin Falls man faces charges after reportedly shooting rifle in city limits

Police found a .22 rifle in Houser’s bedroom and .22 ammunition outside, as well as spent .22 casings on the ground
A Twin Falls man faces multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly firing a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, with bullets reportedly striking some nearby cars and a shed.(Gary Carkin)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Larry W. Houser, 50, was arraigned Friday on unlawful discharge of a firearm and two misdemeanor injury to property charges.

On Thursday, at about 3:47 p.m. a witness called the Twin Falls Police about Houser who was reportedly “high on pills” and may have been drinking alcohol and shooting a firearm outside a house on the 500 block of Adams Street.

Houser was reportedly aiming at cans but was “not really aiming” and it sounded like the bullets were hitting a nearby shed, court documents said.

When officers arrived, they detained Houser in handcuffs and when questioned he told police he was shooting an air powered BB gun. Houser later admitted to shooting his grandfather’s .22 caliber rifle.

Police found a .22 rifle in Houser’s bedroom and .22 ammunition outside, as well as spent .22 casings on the ground. Police also found small holes in windows of cars parked in the direction of the shooting that appeared to be from a small caliber bullet.

At the time of the initial shooting, a nearby officer recalled hearing what sounded to be “multiple pops in very quick succession” and wondered if someone was shooting off firecrackers.

Houser was arrested Thursday and released on $15,000 bond on Friday.

