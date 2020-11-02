Advertisement

Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft can agree on at least one thing, they want you to vote.

To that end, both companies are offering discounts to polling locations.

Lyft says it’s expanding the ride-to-vote effort it started in 2018 by offering even more free and discounted rides to the polls.

On election day, the company is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.

Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

The company is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy food trucks across 25 cities.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative founded in 2016 with a mission to deliver food to crowded polling sites.

