Whitesides, Rulon M.

April 2, 1925 – October 24, 2020

LAYTON, UT—Rulon M. Whitesides was born in Layton, Utah, to Wilford Adams Whitesides and Mareta Harriet Morgan. Rulon was the middle of three children, book-ended by older sister, June and younger sister, Lucy.

Rulon learned the meaning of hard work while helping his Dad and uncles on the family farm. He spent summers driving horse-drawn rakes and hayracks during harvest. He drew strength and compassion from his mother whom he loved dearly. Rulon loved horses and taught his horses the Indian Shuffle, a gait so smooth he was often seen standing upright on his barebacked mount as they traversed the neighborhood.

After graduating from Davis High School, Rulon was drafted into military service. He was assigned as a Medical Aidman to the 96th Infantry Division of the 383rd Regiment of the United States Army. Rulon was deployed to the front lines of Okinawa in May 1945 and was responsible for attending to wounded soldiers. He applied bandages, administered morphine, then called for litters to relay the wounded back to aid stations. When litters were not available, Rulon did what was necessary to assist the wounded out of harm’s way.

Rulon was on the front lines for less than 30 days when he incurred a bullet wound of his own. At the time of his injury he was the only remaining soldier of his original company. The rest had either been killed or wounded. Rulon spent the remainder of his military career stationed on Oahu where he was placed in charge of a medical dispensary and promoted to Staff Sergeant. After receiving his honorable discharge in August, 1946, Rulon utilized the G.I. bill and enrolled at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

Rulon’s baby sister, Lucy, was attending Utah State at that same time and introduced him to one of her sorority sisters from Ogden, Utah. Rulon thought she was the prettiest girl in the Sorority and as the months passed their friendship grew and just outside a year later, on 23 December 1950, Rulon married the love of his life, Mildred Jane “Millie” Lewis. In April 1970, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Millie passed away in August 2018, just shy of their 68th wedding anniversary, leaving Rulon heartbroken but with a little work on this earth left to finish.

After completing their degrees at Utah State in 1951, they headed to Sacramento, California, where Millie worked at a local hospital and Rulon sold insurance. They enjoyed California but the young couple decided to get back to their roots in the Salt Lake Valley where, in November 1953, their first child, Wendy, was born.

They bought a house in Bountiful and Rulon took a job at Hill AFB while Millie worked as a dietitian. In November 1956, they were blessed with their second child, Janice. That same year Rulon applied for and drew a homestead in the Emerson, Idaho, area. In the spring of 1957, his next adventure would begin.

That spring Rulon went to work clearing sagebrush and leveling the landscape. Millie and his girls remained in Utah and without them life could seem pretty miserable. He questioned his decision, but he put in the work, made it through and built a life in the Idaho dust bowl. In January, 1959, their third child, Lewis, was born in Burley.

Over the years Rulon honed his skill for raising contract seed beans, barley, and alfalfa. He enjoyed feeding and trading Holstein heifers and this combination served him well.

Rulon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just about anything that got him up in the mountain air. He loved to ski, well into his 80s in fact, and passed along his passion for the sport to his children.

Rulon worked tirelessly to support his family and was quick to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. His neighbors, in turn, were happy to repay the favor. Rulon was generous and fair in his approach to family and business relationships alike. His modesty and work ethic were the foundation of his being and traits his children strive to emulate.

The last few years of Millie’s life presented a new challenge to Rulon. Her failing memory rendered her incapable of caring for him the way she had for the past 65 years. It was now Rulon’s turn to look after Millie. Witnessing his transition to care giver provided a perspective of our dad we had not seen much before. His tender mercies and dedication to our mom helped reinforce in all of us the true meaning of love and devotion. Rulon longed for a day when he could reunite with his college sweetheart and hold her close once more. We pray that he got his last wish and is again with Millie and all his loved ones that passed before him.

Rulon is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Dee L.) Seamons and Janice (Jarl) Allen; son, Lewis (Lorraine) Whitesides; and his sister, June Baxter. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. All who will miss his crooked smile and tender laugh.

Our family wishes to thank Kathyrn Hines of Harrison’s Hope Hospice for her tender care during Rulon’s final days. We especially appreciate Valerie Vail’s continued presence to help Rulon out since Millie’s passing. For the support of Karen Hylton over the years and the nurses and physical therapy staff of Horizon Home Health, Thank You. We also want to acknowledge the tender care Jeff Rasmussen has demonstrated during this time. And finally, to thank Rulon’s many neighbors and friends who have looked in on him from time to time over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please reach out to one of the many local organizations caring for our elderly, sick, and those needing a little extra help during these trying times.

