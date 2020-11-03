2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 death of Idaho woman

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year.

The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Maryville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019.

Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing. Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California.

Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.

