Advertisement

2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 death of Idaho woman

Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing
2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 death of Idaho woman
2 California teens plead guilty in 2019 death of Idaho woman(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say two teenagers from California have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal burglary stabbing of an older woman in Idaho last year.

The Idaho State Journal reported that 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, both of Maryville, California, pleaded guilty on Friday in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019.

Police said Koehler’s family members found her dead a day after the killing. Authorities say Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero were arrested a week later in California.

Sentencing hearings are scheduled in January.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blaine County suspends search for missing Utah hiker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the search for a missing hiker from Utah.

News

Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER
Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

News

Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Boone
Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho's U.S. Senate seat

News

Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Keith Ridler
Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Latest News

News

Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Kyler Western

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This week’s Academic All Star is Kyler Western from Twin Falls High School.

News

Twin Falls Public Library makes changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
All of their services are still available, just in a slightly different way.

News

Lincoln County Courthouse makes changes due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Updated: 3 hours ago
While face masks are not required, they are highly recommended.

News

Twin Falls starts the process of implementing a face mask mandate in city limits

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
City council votes 5-2 in favor of considering to implement an ordinance

News

Twin Falls County political parties discuss election predictions

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Tuesday is Election Day, and as your election headquarters KMVT will be bringing you the latest results and reactions throughout the day. Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls County Democratic and Republican parties to see how they are feeling in these next 24 hours.