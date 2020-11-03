Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Kyler Western

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Kyler Western from Twin Falls High School.

Kyler maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored 1330 on the PSAT, and is enrolled in and/or completed numerous dual credit courses.

He is a member of the student council and Twin Falls School of Finance. He actively volunteers in his community through the local soup kitchen, School of Finance, and his church to help the elderly and needy.

Kyler participated in tennis, basketball and baseball throughout high school. He’s been a member of Business Professionals of America for two years, and he won 2nd place in Payroll Accounting at state and was State champion in Advanced Accounting.

His favorite subject is math, and he plans to attend BYU to either study business, entrepreneurship, or engineering.

Congratulations Kyler Western, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

