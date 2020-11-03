Advertisement

Blaine County suspends search for missing Utah hiker

The Park City, Utah, woman was last seen on Oct. 19
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing hiker from Utah.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing hiker from Utah.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the search for a missing hiker from Utah.

Fern Baird was last seen Monday, Oct. 19, when she signed in at the Prairie Creek trailhead, north of Ketchum.

Blaine County was notified the Park City, Utah, woman went missing three days later and have been searching since.

Posted by Blaine County Sheriff on Monday, November 2, 2020

On Friday, they utilized seven K-9 teams, plus ground searchers in one major search, but to no avail.

Her family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the 62-year-old’s return.

Baird is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack.

