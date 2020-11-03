Blaine County suspends search for missing Utah hiker

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the search for a missing hiker from Utah.

Fern Baird was last seen Monday, Oct. 19, when she signed in at the Prairie Creek trailhead, north of Ketchum.

Blaine County was notified the Park City, Utah, woman went missing three days later and have been searching since.

On Friday, they utilized seven K-9 teams, plus ground searchers in one major search, but to no avail.

Her family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the 62-year-old’s return.

Baird is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack.

