Bruins take top soccer honors
Elisabeth Plouy is the Great Basin Conference Player of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls Girls Soccer had a lot of success in 2020 and now a Bruin is the Great Basin Player of the Year.
Elisabeth Plouy earned the honors, after leading the team in scoring with 21 goals. She also dished out seven assists.
“We just felt so blessed to be playing in the state tournament this year," exclaimed Twin Falls' Katie Kauffman, who has been named Coach of the Year.
Joining Plouy on the first team from the Bruins, Madelyn McQueen, Jaycee Bell, Kaylin Bailey, Emily Bruns, Abigail William and Sydney Jund.
For Canyon Ridge, there are Kim Castillo and Zoey Beebe.
And for Jerome, there’s Olga Avalos.
First Team –
Madelyn McQueen, Junior Midfielder, Twin Falls
Kim Castillo, Senior, Midfielder, Canyon Ridge
Olga Avalos, Senior, Defender, Jerome
Kasey Derrick, Senior, Forward, Mountain Home
Jaycee Bell, Junior Midfielder/Forward, Twin Falls
Dylan Delange, Senior, Center Midfielder, Mountain Home
Kaylin Bailey, Junior, Midfielder, Twin Falls
Zoey Beebe, Senior, Defender, Canyon Ridge
Emily Bruns, Senior, Midfielder, Twin Falls
Abigail Williams, Junior, Defender/Midfielder, Twin Falls
Sydney Jund, Freshman, Keeper, Twin Falls
Second Team –
Grace Tigue, Senior, Midfielder, Canyon Ridge
Jenet Murillo, Junior, Midfielder, Jerome
Hannah Schvanaveldt, Senior, Keeper, Jerome
Paris Borrayo, Sophomore, Midfielder, Jerome
Emily Miller, Junior, Defender, Twin Falls
Madison Waters, – Burley
Zoe Bacca, Junior, Forward, Wood River
Angela Antonio, Junior, Forward, Canyon Ridge
Adtison Clark, Senior, Defender, Mountain Home
Salina Rai, Senior, Defender/Forward, Canyon Ridge
Honorable Mention –
Daisy Buxton, Wood River; Sayler Peavey, Wood River; Jasmine Santacruz, Wood River; Marcella Fisher, Wood River; Natalie Martinez, Burley; Mercedes Pedroza, Mountain Home; Lisbeth Mendez, Burley; Sadie Cook, Burley; Macey Gunderson, Mountain Home; Noa Thurston, Burley
Sportsperson of the Year –
Burley – Lisbeth Mendez Canyon Ridge – Jafina Tubbs Jerome – Jenet Murrillo
Mountain Home – Macey Gunderson Twin Falls – Paige Beem Wood River – Marcella Fisher
