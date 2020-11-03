Bruins take top soccer honors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls Girls Soccer had a lot of success in 2020 and now a Bruin is the Great Basin Player of the Year.

Elisabeth Plouy earned the honors, after leading the team in scoring with 21 goals. She also dished out seven assists.

“We just felt so blessed to be playing in the state tournament this year," exclaimed Twin Falls' Katie Kauffman, who has been named Coach of the Year.

Joining Plouy on the first team from the Bruins, Madelyn McQueen, Jaycee Bell, Kaylin Bailey, Emily Bruns, Abigail William and Sydney Jund.

For Canyon Ridge, there are Kim Castillo and Zoey Beebe.

And for Jerome, there’s Olga Avalos.

First Team –

Madelyn McQueen, Junior Midfielder, Twin Falls

Kim Castillo, Senior, Midfielder, Canyon Ridge

Olga Avalos, Senior, Defender, Jerome

Kasey Derrick, Senior, Forward, Mountain Home

Jaycee Bell, Junior Midfielder/Forward, Twin Falls

Dylan Delange, Senior, Center Midfielder, Mountain Home

Kaylin Bailey, Junior, Midfielder, Twin Falls

Zoey Beebe, Senior, Defender, Canyon Ridge

Emily Bruns, Senior, Midfielder, Twin Falls

Abigail Williams, Junior, Defender/Midfielder, Twin Falls

Sydney Jund, Freshman, Keeper, Twin Falls

Second Team –

Grace Tigue, Senior, Midfielder, Canyon Ridge

Jenet Murillo, Junior, Midfielder, Jerome

Hannah Schvanaveldt, Senior, Keeper, Jerome

Paris Borrayo, Sophomore, Midfielder, Jerome

Emily Miller, Junior, Defender, Twin Falls

Madison Waters, – Burley

Zoe Bacca, Junior, Forward, Wood River

Angela Antonio, Junior, Forward, Canyon Ridge

Adtison Clark, Senior, Defender, Mountain Home

Salina Rai, Senior, Defender/Forward, Canyon Ridge

Honorable Mention –

Daisy Buxton, Wood River; Sayler Peavey, Wood River; Jasmine Santacruz, Wood River; Marcella Fisher, Wood River; Natalie Martinez, Burley; Mercedes Pedroza, Mountain Home; Lisbeth Mendez, Burley; Sadie Cook, Burley; Macey Gunderson, Mountain Home; Noa Thurston, Burley

Sportsperson of the Year –

Burley – Lisbeth Mendez Canyon Ridge – Jafina Tubbs Jerome – Jenet Murrillo

Mountain Home – Macey Gunderson Twin Falls – Paige Beem Wood River – Marcella Fisher

