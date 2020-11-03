Idaho official advises voters to ignore threatening robo-calls on Election Day

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Secretary of State is alerting voters to threatening robo calls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on Election Day.

The calls are not from any official office and house be ignored, Lawrence Denney said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

He said some Idaho citizens received calls early Tuesday morning and the calls reportedly came from a local area code.

All polling locations are open and available in Idaho for residents to go and vote. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.– 8 p.m., and people can register to vote at their polling location if they need to. Visit idahovotes.gov to find your polling location, identification requirements, and other voting information.

