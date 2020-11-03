Increased interest prompts Twin Falls cupcake businesses opens storefront

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The newest cupcake shop in Twin Falls hosted a very successful grand opening Sunday afternoon.

Sweet T’s Cupcakery is the newest addition to Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

This small business began with the owners operating out of their homes, and after gaining lots of interest in their products they decided it was time to get a building. When asked if they were worried about opening a business during a pandemic, they owners answered with this:

“If you are going to give something for people to smile about you might as well give them cupcakes,” said co-owner Michel Patrick. “I’m here to make people smile. I just want to be able to make the community proud.”

Porked Out and Bridge Street Coffee were also in attendance on Sunday to help welcome Sweet T’s to the community.

