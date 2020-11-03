Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democrat Paulette Jordan is no stranger to long shots, occasionally touting her trips to the shooting range during her campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

Still, Jordan’s race against Risch is likely her longest shot yet in the ultra-red state of Idaho.

The 77-year-old incumbent has a long political history in Idaho, serving as a state lawmaker, lieutenant governor and governor before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008.

Jordan, also a former state lawmaker as well as a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council member, has avid supporters gained in her unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial run against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

