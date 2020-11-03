Law enforcement won’t be stationed at polling sites on Election Day in certain locations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Nov. 3 election has been circled on calendars for a while. Now, Election Day is Tuesday. How is law enforcement preparing for the day?

“We’re not expecting any extra concerns," said Jerome Police Department Capt. Duane Rubink. "We will have our officers out checking on the polling locations as they do their normal duties.”

The Twin Falls County Sherriff’s office isn’t expecting issues, but is taking precautions.

“We haven’t heard of any planned events going on around in our community, but we do have deputies and officers on extra patrol in the area if need-be,” said Lori Stewart, public information officer with the Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office.

The Twin Falls Police Department is working with the Sheriff’s Office on election day.

“We’re not anticipating any problems at the polling sites," said TFPD Lt. Craig Stotts. "However, we do have a list of all those sites that we have made available to our officers and if any assistance is needed from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, we will be there to assist.”

And at this time, there are no plans for extra security around voting sites.

“We have not made any plans to pay people overtime to come in just specific to the polling sites," Stotts said.

