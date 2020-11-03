Lighthouse Christian athlete named Snake River Conference Player of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Snake River all-conference volleyball team is out and a Lighthouse Christian athlete takes top honors.

Kynlee Thornton is the Player of the Year after a producing a whopping 414 total kills, 183 digs, 49 blocks and 37 service aces. She also amassed a .320 hitting efficiency for the season and a 43.9% Kill Percentage.

Lighthouse’s Tobie Helman, is the Coach of the Year for the first time in the Snake River Conference, since the Lions moved up this season.

FIRST TEAM:

Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse

Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse

Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh

Lacee Power JR Oakley

Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh

Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley

SECOND TEAM:

Katie Perry SR Shoshone

Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse

Brooke Power SR Oakley

Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh

Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone

Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse

HONORABLE MENTION:

Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse

Meadow Tracy SR Raft River

Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh

Kylan Jones SO Oakley

Falon Bedke SO Oakley

