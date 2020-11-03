Lighthouse Christian athlete named Snake River Conference Player of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Snake River all-conference volleyball team is out and a Lighthouse Christian athlete takes top honors.
Kynlee Thornton is the Player of the Year after a producing a whopping 414 total kills, 183 digs, 49 blocks and 37 service aces. She also amassed a .320 hitting efficiency for the season and a 43.9% Kill Percentage.
Lighthouse’s Tobie Helman, is the Coach of the Year for the first time in the Snake River Conference, since the Lions moved up this season.
FIRST TEAM:
Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse
Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse
Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh
Lacee Power JR Oakley
Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh
Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley
SECOND TEAM:
Katie Perry SR Shoshone
Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse
Brooke Power SR Oakley
Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh
Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone
Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse
HONORABLE MENTION:
Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse
Meadow Tracy SR Raft River
Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh
Kylan Jones SO Oakley
Falon Bedke SO Oakley
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.