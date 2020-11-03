Advertisement

Lighthouse Christian athlete named Snake River Conference Player of the Year

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:19 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Snake River all-conference volleyball team is out and a Lighthouse Christian athlete takes top honors.

Kynlee Thornton is the Player of the Year after a producing a whopping 414 total kills, 183 digs, 49 blocks and 37 service aces. She also amassed a .320 hitting efficiency for the season and a 43.9% Kill Percentage.

Lighthouse’s Tobie Helman, is the Coach of the Year for the first time in the Snake River Conference, since the Lions moved up this season.

FIRST TEAM:

Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse

Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse

Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh

Lacee Power JR Oakley

Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh

Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley

SECOND TEAM:

Katie Perry SR Shoshone

Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse

Brooke Power SR Oakley

Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh

Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone

Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse

HONORABLE MENTION:

Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse

Meadow Tracy SR Raft River

Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh

Kylan Jones SO Oakley

Falon Bedke SO Oakley

Sports

Snake River All-Conference Volleyball team

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sports

Bruins take top soccer honors

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Elisabeth Plouy earned the honors, after leading the team in scoring with 21 goals. She also dished out seven assists.

Sports

Great Basin All-Conference Girls Soccer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twin Falls' Elisabeth Plouy and Katie Kauffman have been named the Great Basin Conference Player and Coach of the Year.

Sports

Boise State moves to No. 21 in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM MST
|
By Brittany Cooper
Second stringer Jack Sears filled in for Hank Bachmeier, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a TD in the road win Saturday at Air Force.

Sports

Raft River, Wendell athletes win state cross country

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM MST
|
By Brittany Cooper
Raft River wins the team state championship, led by two future Utah State Aggies and Wendell features an individual 2A state champion.

Sports

Local athletes win state cross country titles

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM MST
Jessica Duran of Wendell and Kaybree Christensen from Raft River are the 2020 cross country state champions, representing the 2A and 1A classifications.

Sports

Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:16 AM MST
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches. The 2020 high school volleyball season wrapped up Saturday

Sports

Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:50 AM MST
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round. Kimberly will host Snake River next, a team the Bulldogs beat earlier this season.

Sports

No defense present in state playoff game

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM MDT
Huskies try to keep pace with Watersprings, but ultimately lose.

Sports

Hansen’s playoff run falls short

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:11 PM MDT
Watersprings moves on after the 88-56 victory in this high scoring affair.