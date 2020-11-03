Lincoln County Courthouse works to keep citizens safe amid high coronavirus numbers

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lincoln County Courthouse has had to make some changes due to a few employees testing positive for COVID-19.

“In the courthouse we had three office staff come down with COVID and a bunch of exposures, so we recommended face masks, 6 foot distancing while inside the courthouse,” said the Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King.

According to the Lincoln County sheriff, there will be a deputy at the front door taking temperatures and ensuring everyone is abiding by the 6 foot guidelines.

“I know my office, if anyone is able to help them from outside we will do that," King said. "I know like the driver’s license we have to take their pictures from inside the building. I know that elections are accommodating people from outside the building if they don’t want to come in the courthouse.”

The sheriff says they just want to keep everyone as safe as possible with the rising number of cases in the area.

“We want to keep everyone safe, and that is what the CDC recommendation is, is masks, so we are recommending it at the courthouse,” King said.

If people are headed to the courthouse to cast their ballot on Tuesday, South Central Public Health District reminds voters to remember the three Ws.

“Just make sure that wherever you are, you are able to keep that 6 foot buffer between other people and yourself,” said Brianna Bodily with the SCPHD. “Absolutely wear a mask so you can protect other people from any germs you are unknowingly carrying, and if you end up touching something, a doorknob, a pen, or even an electronic device that allows you to vote, make sure that you wash your hands right away.”

Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

