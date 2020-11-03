Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho

The Idaho State Journal reports the person’s identity has not yet been released.
Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho
Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Idaho.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday near Pocatello Regional Airport when an eastbound train struck a person on the tracks. The Idaho State Journal reports the person’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say more information regarding the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Boone
Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho's U.S. Senate seat

News

Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Keith Ridler
Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Kyler Western

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This week’s Academic All Star is Kyler Western from Twin Falls High School.

News

Twin Falls Public Library makes changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
All of their services are still available, just in a slightly different way.

Latest News

News

Lincoln County Courthouse makes changes due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Updated: 2 hours ago
While face masks are not required, they are highly recommended.

News

Twin Falls starts the process of implementing a face mask mandate in city limits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
City council votes 5-2 in favor of considering to implement an ordinance

News

Twin Falls County political parties discuss election predictions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Tuesday is Election Day, and as your election headquarters KMVT will be bringing you the latest results and reactions throughout the day. Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls County Democratic and Republican parties to see how they are feeling in these next 24 hours.

News

Law enforcement won’t be stationed at every polling site

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Law enforcement won’t be stationed at polling sites on Election Day in Twin Falls County. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office does have officers and deputies on extra patrol.

News

Lincoln County Courthouse works to keep citizens safe amid high coronavirus numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
"I know that elections are accommodating people from outside the building if they don’t want to come in the courthouse," said Sheriff Rene King.

News

Twin Falls Public Library makes changes due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They are still offering all of the services they have, but with a few modifications. People can put books on hold, and librarians will take them out to your car in the library parking lot.