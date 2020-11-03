Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Idaho.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday near Pocatello Regional Airport when an eastbound train struck a person on the tracks. The Idaho State Journal reports the person’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say more information regarding the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday.

