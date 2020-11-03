Advertisement

Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials said the number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but a huge surge in early voting has more than compensated.

The secretary of state’s office said Monday nearly 500,000 of the state’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving. Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday.

The election arrives as coronavirus cases are surging in Idaho.

The governor has ordered the state back into stage 3 restrictions to preserve hospital capacity as intertwined healthcare systems showed early signs of buckling.

