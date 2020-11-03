Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has swept aside challenges from within his own party and Democratic contenders to retain his seat in Congress representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District for more than two decades.

The 70-year-old Simpson appears poised to do so again on Tuesday in the red state.

He’s up against Democrat Aaron Swisher, an economist and former Micron Technology, Inc. employee who says his primary goal is to create a better deal for working-class Americans. U.S. Rep.

Russ Fulcher is seeking a second term in the 1st Congressional District, last held by a Democrat in 2011.

Rudy Soto, who served nine years in the Army National Guard, hopes to change that.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.