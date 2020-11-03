Twin Falls church describes operating under modified stage 3

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With Idaho now operating again under stage three of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan, churches are now having to navigate through keeping their congregations comfortable. Putting you first KMVT spoke with Lighthouse Church after its service on Sunday to find out how it is interpreting the governor’s statewide public health order.

During Little’s Monday press conference, he made it clear that in-person church would not end as the state re-enters stage 3. He also made it clear that indoor gatherings need to be limited to 50 people or less.

“It doesn’t mean that in-person church will end,” Little said.

KMVT attended the Sunday service at Lighthouse church and spoke with Lead Pastor Greg Fadness to see if anything has changed since the new public health order.

“Churches can keep going, nothing has changed for the churches," Fadness said. “Even though he has moved us back to stage 3 overall for Idaho, churches can do what they have been doing as long as the do the protocols that have been but forth and so on.”

Furthermore Fadness says there is a definite divide between those who are pro-mask wearing and those who are against it, and at this time they do not require them.

“It’s an interesting issue because you have got people who are super like ‘Wear a mask. It is what protects us,’ and there is others that are like, ‘It’s way overrated,’” Fadness said.

The church is looking into a separate masked required service in the future. Currently the church blocks every other row of seating, in order to promote social distancing. It also offer masks at the door and cleaning measures are in place.

“There is no one-size-fits-all for this solution for all of this, so we have just done our best to try to meet the needs of the various folks in our church," Fadness said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.