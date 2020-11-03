Advertisement

Twin Falls County employees begin counting absentee ballots

By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s the last weekend before the election, and absentee ballots are being counted in Twin Falls County. KMVT spoke with the county clerk and a recent mail in voter to hear their perspectives.

More than 20 staff at the Twin Falls County West building began opening all the absentee ballots that have been sitting in lockboxes till Saturday morning.

“We have over 12,000 that are back already, of what we have already mailed out,” said County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

By law they can start opening them seven days before the election in order to give them time to get them opened and get them scanned so they can have results on election night. Absentee ballots can continue to come in until 8 p.m. on election night. Although they say at this point a voter’s best option to get their absentee ballot counted is to take them to one of the drop boxes at County West.

“This election, has just been one of those that at every turn we have had to think of something else to do to protect the voters, and to protect our poll workers,” Glascock said. “We did over 7,000 in early voting in the last three weeks. That is a lot of people to run through this building and through our early voting center.”

Early voting ended on Friday, and the county reminds the community that people can still register and vote on Election Day, they also suggest people check out Idahovotes.gov to find their polling place.

“I think it is just super important, because these people are going to make decisions for our lifes, so I think everybody should come out and vote,” said mail-in voter Selena Martinez.

To register at a polling place, make sure to bring an ID and proof of residency. All of the polls will be open from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. on election night. People can also check out the live stream Twin Falls County West has up during ballot counting.

