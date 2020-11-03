Twin Falls County political parties discuss election predictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Tuesday is Election Day and KMVT will be bringing the community the latest results and reactions throughout the day.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls County Democratic and Republican parties to see how they are feeling in these next 24 hours.

First KMVT met with the Twin Falls County Republican Party chairman, who said the outcome of this presidential election is going to determine the direction the country goes in terms of possible lockdowns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Biden has talked about lockdowns, everybody has to lockdown and shelter in place like there is some great huge problem,” said Twin Falls County Republican party chairman Steve Millington.

Shortly after, KMVT traveled to meet with the Twin Falls County Democratic Party chairwoman, who stressed the importance of this election, and the party’s focus on getting people out to vote.

“This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” said Twin Falls County Democratic Party chairwoman Heather Muth. “I would like to see come out of the election is just a little more unity and to see both parties work together.”

The Republican Party says it is confident in Trump winning this election.

“I believe we are going to see a Trump victory in the polls tomorrow,” Millington said.

While the Democratic Party said it is not confident in a Biden win, and they think it is going to be a very close race.

“It may be pretty close, I don’t know if it is going to be a landslide,” Muth said. “The Election Day or election night may turn into an election week before we find out who won.”

One thing both parties can agree on is their lack of trust in current polling data.

“Most of us prefer to not talk to the pollsters, because we do not have any creditability in what they are going to do with the information or how they are going to use it, or if it is even going to reflect my opinions,” Millington said.

“Especially with what happened in the last election, I don’t necessarily trust the polls,” Muth said.

