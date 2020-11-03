Twin Falls Public Library makes changes due to rising COVID-19 cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls Public Library has made some changes to its services because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The library is still offering all of the services it normally does, but with a few modifications. People can put books on hold and librarians will take them out to people’s cars in the library parking lot.

If people need to use the printer or computers, they must call ahead to schedule an appointment.

The library is also are offering home delivery for books and movies as well.

“All of our services are still available. It’s just a little bit of a different way of being able to find it, again,” said Tara Bartley, the director of the Twin Falls Public Library. “The building is closed for browsing, but we do have all of our librarians here and available if people are looking for certain types of materials we can help locate those materials and then bring them straight to their car or like I said, their home.”

Visit their website for all the details on how to reserve materials and schedule an appointment.

