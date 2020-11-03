Twin Falls starts the process of implementing a face mask mandate in city limits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a controversial 5-2 decision, in which city residents were not allowed to give input, the Twin Falls city council voted in favor of considering to implement a city-wide mask mandate.

City staff will now draft an ordinance and present it to the city council next week. At the meeting, the city council instructed City Manager, Travis Rothweiler, on how they wanted the ordinance to read, things such as when does someone need to wear a mask, what are the penalties for not wearing a mask, who is exempted from wearing one, and how long will the ordinance be in place for.

During the meeting, Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and councilwoman Nikki Boyd were the two dissenting votes. Both looked at other cities in Idaho that implemented face mask ordinance, and both felt that there is no guarantee a mandate will stop the spread of COVID-19 after looking at the number in those cities. The mayor also feared a mandate could drive business out of Twin Falls, and into areas where face coverings are not mandated but recommended.

The council members who were in favor of the ordinance are worried about the rising cases in Twin Falls, and the impact the virus is having on the hospital system. Councilman Shawn Barigar feared that if he or someone else got into an accident that they might have to be transferred to another hospital because St. Lukes in the Magic Valley is nearing capacity as of right now. Councilman Chris Reid echoed his concern and said, “Something has to be done”. He didn’t know if an ordinance was the right path before he voted “yes”, but he felt the doctors and nurses were asking the city for immediate help.

Councilwoman Ruth Pierce voted “yes” because she is concerned that if cases continued to rise Idaho might head back to Stage 1 and force businesses to close down. She said if wearing a face covering can prevent that, she is for it.

During the meeting citizens from the community were in attendance. Some wearing masks in support, and others not wearing masks showing their disapproval for a mask mandate. Many were displeased that they were not allowed to give their input before council members voted, but they were more than happy to voice their opinions in the hallway after the meeting ended.

“We have seven different council members there that could have been speaking about do we have the right to do this, and instead of speaking about do we have the right to do this, they are simply saying should we do this,” said Twin Falls resident Shane Klaas. "The very first question they should be asking is about rights and Nikki [Boyd] is the only one that brought that up. I think that is very disappointing and telling about our council members.

Klaas was joined outside in the hallway by Hilber Nelson, who is a Twin Falls County resident, but he attended the meeting to show support for residents in city limits who are against the mandate. Hilber said, “Mask mandates make about as much sense as putting a [urination] designation section in a swimming pool”.

A draft of the ordinance will be presented to the city council at 6 pm next Monday, and the public will be allowed to attend and comment about the ordinance at the next meeting.

