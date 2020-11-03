Advertisement

Twin Falls starts the process of implementing a face mask mandate in city limits

City council votes 5-2 in favor of considering to implement an ordinance
Twin Falls city council votes in favor of considering to implement a face mask mandate in city limits.
Twin Falls city council votes in favor of considering to implement a face mask mandate in city limits.(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a controversial 5-2 decision, in which city residents were not allowed to give input, the Twin Falls city council voted in favor of considering to implement a city-wide mask mandate.

City staff will now draft an ordinance and present it to the city council next week. At the meeting, the city council instructed City Manager, Travis Rothweiler, on how they wanted the ordinance to read, things such as when does someone need to wear a mask, what are the penalties for not wearing a mask, who is exempted from wearing one, and how long will the ordinance be in place for.

During the meeting, Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and councilwoman Nikki Boyd were the two dissenting votes. Both looked at other cities in Idaho that implemented face mask ordinance, and both felt that there is no guarantee a mandate will stop the spread of COVID-19 after looking at the number in those cities. The mayor also feared a mandate could drive business out of Twin Falls, and into areas where face coverings are not mandated but recommended.

The council members who were in favor of the ordinance are worried about the rising cases in Twin Falls, and the impact the virus is having on the hospital system. Councilman Shawn Barigar feared that if he or someone else got into an accident that they might have to be transferred to another hospital because St. Lukes in the Magic Valley is nearing capacity as of right now. Councilman Chris Reid echoed his concern and said, “Something has to be done”. He didn’t know if an ordinance was the right path before he voted “yes”, but he felt the doctors and nurses were asking the city for immediate help.

Councilwoman Ruth Pierce voted “yes” because she is concerned that if cases continued to rise Idaho might head back to Stage 1 and force businesses to close down. She said if wearing a face covering can prevent that, she is for it.

During the meeting citizens from the community were in attendance. Some wearing masks in support, and others not wearing masks showing their disapproval for a mask mandate. Many were displeased that they were not allowed to give their input before council members voted, but they were more than happy to voice their opinions in the hallway after the meeting ended.

“We have seven different council members there that could have been speaking about do we have the right to do this, and instead of speaking about do we have the right to do this, they are simply saying should we do this,” said Twin Falls resident Shane Klaas. "The very first question they should be asking is about rights and Nikki [Boyd] is the only one that brought that up. I think that is very disappointing and telling about our council members.

Klaas was joined outside in the hallway by Hilber Nelson, who is a Twin Falls County resident, but he attended the meeting to show support for residents in city limits who are against the mandate. Hilber said, “Mask mandates make about as much sense as putting a [urination] designation section in a swimming pool”.

A draft of the ordinance will be presented to the city council at 6 pm next Monday, and the public will be allowed to attend and comment about the ordinance at the next meeting.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County political parties discuss election predictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Tuesday is Election Day, and as your election headquarters KMVT will be bringing you the latest results and reactions throughout the day. Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls County Democratic and Republican parties to see how they are feeling in these next 24 hours.

News

Law enforcement won’t be stationed at every polling site

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Law enforcement won’t be stationed at polling sites on Election Day in Twin Falls County. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office does have officers and deputies on extra patrol.

News

Lincoln County Courthouse works to keep citizens safe amid high coronavirus numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
"I know that elections are accommodating people from outside the building if they don’t want to come in the courthouse," said Sheriff Rene King.

News

Twin Falls Public Library makes changes due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They are still offering all of the services they have, but with a few modifications. People can put books on hold, and librarians will take them out to your car in the library parking lot.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls church describes operating under modified stage 3

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With Idaho now operating again under stage three of Gov. Little’s Idaho rebounds plan, churches are now having navigate through keeping their congregations comfortable. Putting you first KMVT spoke with Lighthouse Church after their service on Sunday, to find out how they are interpreting the governors state-wide public health order

News

Increased interest prompts Twin Falls cupcake businesses opens storefront

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The newest cupcake shop in Twin Falls hosted a very successful grand opening Sunday afternoon.

News

Twin Falls County employees begin counting absentee ballots

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
It’s the last weekend before the election, and absentee ballots are being counted in Twin Falls County. KMVT spoke with the county clerk, and a recent mail in voter and got their perspective.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 757 new confirmed and probable virus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 757 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Monday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 65,845.

News

Idaho AG office joins investigation into 2018 inmate death

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
40-year-old Lance Quick died of dehydration and starvation while incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.

News

Academic All-Star — Kyler Western

Updated: 20 hours ago
This week’s Academic All Star is Kyler Western from Twin Falls High School.