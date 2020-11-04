8 arrested in Pacific Northwest Election Day protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds were marching in demonstrations in Portland, Oregon and in Seattle on Tuesday, Election, Day, and eight were arrested as authorities said they were prepared for unrest.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has the National Guard on standby as Oregon’s largest city has seen near nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Seattle police said eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges of pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.

