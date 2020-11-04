Advertisement

Cassia County Seniors have the experience of working at the polls

The students say this has been a positive experience and are glad to be involved
Students in government are getting involved in the election this year.
Students in government are getting involved in the election this year.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Seniors in Cassia County are getting first hand experience at the polls today. KMVT shows us how they are getting involved in the election.

Burley High School government teacher Craig Mills works hard for his students to be involved in the election process.

“Generally in election year, election year teaching is pretty fun, and this is definitely no exception this is a really crazy election,” said Craig Mills, who has taught government at Burley High School for almost 30 years.

All throughout Cassia County, students in dual credit government class were conducting an exit poll.

“Are you in favor of the 4 day school week in Cassia County, who did you vote for, what was your vote influenced by,” said Paisley Pincock, a senior.

At the end of election day, they will tally all the results and compare them with the results of Cassia County as a whole, and the results from 4 years ago.

“We are just gathering information to see how the overall election goes to see how Cassia County compares nationwide and even compared to other similar states,” said Mills.

The students say this has been a positive experience and are glad to be involved.

“It’s kind of fun because some people seem really excited to do it, and then others are like, no I got to go do something else, or I don’t want to do this,” said senior Shaina Fisk.

And Mr. Mills just wants his students to realize how important voting is.

“I hope to think that they see voting is a positive experience and they get to see people’s reaction as they come out of the polling place,” said Mills.

