Advertisement

CSI professor talks about 2020 election

Idaho is able to prepare those early voting and absentee ballots to be counted before election day, which also helped with the efficiency statewide
Gardner also said the only problem they really had was same-day voter registration.
Gardner also said the only problem they really had was same-day voter registration.(KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While it could be days before America officially knows who won the election, KMVT talked with a professor at the College of Southern Idaho who says locally, things went off almost without a problem.

Political science professor Perri Gardner always has her students volunteer at the polls during elections, and says Twin Falls County continues to have successful and easy election days.

This year due to COVID-19, there were some changes, as voters may have noticed, things like more hand sanitizer and masks being required.

Gardner also said the only problem they really had was same-day voter registration.

“I was already talking with the county clerk about this was election day registration,” Gardner said. “Still pretty slow, even on the iPads. We could definitely use a few more, but overall, Twin Falls voters probably very short, if any lines, depending on what time they went, which is a real difference from what a lot of people from around the country experienced.”

Idaho is able to prepare those early voting and absentee ballots to be counted before election day, which also helped with the efficiency statewide.

Gardner also says that could be why some states don’t have official results yet.

“And then in Pennsylvania, you didn’t get to start opening those envelopes and uncreasing and unfolding those ballots until yesterday (Tuesday),” Gardner said. “And that’s going to be a big task for them, just the boring action of opening envelopes, hundred of thousands of them is such a task, and I don’t think most people quite appreciate that 'cause they never had a chance to be involved in the process.”

However, Gardner also says she doesn’t predict there being a long wait until a winner is announced, and while it might be a few days, it will be nothing compared to the election of 2000.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Brad Little reminds Idahoans to be patient while waiting for election results

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The governor tells KMVT that this is democracy in action, and is encouraging Idaho residents to be patient while all the votes are counted across the country.

News

Kimberly students learn what makes a good presidential candidate through classroom election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Children at Kimberly Elementary School might not be able to vote in the 2020 election, but they’re learning the principles of what it takes to become president.

News

Diabetes Awareness Month: How to help prevent Type 2 diabetes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
People can take steps to prevent Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes has to do with a person’s lifestyle, most commonly it is in people who are overweight and eat a very “rich” diet.

Election Headquarters

Electoral College system gives small states a voice in U.S. presidential elections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
A College of Southern Idaho professor explains the Electoral College and how it benefits small states like Idaho when it comes to the national presidential election.

Latest News

News

8 arrested in Pacific Northwest Election Day protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.

Coronavirus

Jerome Senior Center closes doors due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Jerome Senior Center has closed after site manager, cook, and others test positive for COVID-19, but meals are still being delivered.

News

Simpson, Fulcher retain Idaho House seats

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress.

News

Cassia County Seniors get involved at the polls

Updated: 6 hours ago
The kids conducted an exit poll after voters left the polls.

News

Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters permanently set the number of Idaho’s legislative districts at 35.

Election Headquarters

Election Results: Find Idaho general election results

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Republican President Donal Trump won Idaho in Tuesday’s general election, garnering about two-thirds of the votes over Democratic nominee Joe Biden.