CSI professor talks about 2020 election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While it could be days before America officially knows who won the election, KMVT talked with a professor at the College of Southern Idaho who says locally, things went off almost without a problem.

Political science professor Perri Gardner always has her students volunteer at the polls during elections, and says Twin Falls County continues to have successful and easy election days.

This year due to COVID-19, there were some changes, as voters may have noticed, things like more hand sanitizer and masks being required.

Gardner also said the only problem they really had was same-day voter registration.

“I was already talking with the county clerk about this was election day registration,” Gardner said. “Still pretty slow, even on the iPads. We could definitely use a few more, but overall, Twin Falls voters probably very short, if any lines, depending on what time they went, which is a real difference from what a lot of people from around the country experienced.”

Idaho is able to prepare those early voting and absentee ballots to be counted before election day, which also helped with the efficiency statewide.

Gardner also says that could be why some states don’t have official results yet.

“And then in Pennsylvania, you didn’t get to start opening those envelopes and uncreasing and unfolding those ballots until yesterday (Tuesday),” Gardner said. “And that’s going to be a big task for them, just the boring action of opening envelopes, hundred of thousands of them is such a task, and I don’t think most people quite appreciate that 'cause they never had a chance to be involved in the process.”

However, Gardner also says she doesn’t predict there being a long wait until a winner is announced, and while it might be a few days, it will be nothing compared to the election of 2000.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.