Diabetes Awareness Month: How to help prevent Type 2 diabetes

About 90% of people who have diabetes have Type 2
(WCAX)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There are two types of diabetes — Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 2 diabetes has to do with a person’s lifestyle, most commonly it is in people who are overweight and eat a very “rich” diet.

In Type 2 diabetes, a person’s insulin isn’t working like it should so the blood sugar stays high.

Type 1 diabetes is most commonly genetic, and it happens when the body can’t produce enough insulin.

Only about 10% of the people with diabetes have Type 1.

“There is a lot of things that you can do to prevent Type 2 diabetes‚" said Dr. Jonathan Muretisch, a family doctor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “A big one is maintain a normal weight, that is a big part of it; a diet that is really rich in your whole fruits and vegetables, whole grains, things like beans and legumes. We know is really healthy for diabetes, having a low inflammatory diet.”

He also says exercising is a healthy way to help prevent Type 2 diabetes.

