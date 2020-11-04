Egbert Headley, Donna Jean

BURLEY—Donna Jean Egbert Headley, a 64-year-old Burley resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Donna was born September 30, 1956, in Soda Springs, Idaho, the daughter of Marlin Ray and Sharon B. Jacobsen Egbert. She graduated from Minico High School in 1974. She subsequently attended Ricks College where she graduated with an Associate degree, and completed her education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Germany Frankfurt West Mission. She loved Germany unconditionally and after joining the United States Air Force she was fortunate to served our country as a mechanic in the country she loved, Germany.

She married Jay Headley and they later divorced. To support herself and family, Donna was the consummate and sought-after worker. In any field of employment, she worked hard and showed her dedication in being the best she could be in any circumstance. She worked as a solid set pipe setter, custodian, dishwasher, pizza delivery person, EKG/monitor technician, cardiac cath lab technician, school bus driver, and as a 911 dispatcher of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department.

Her testimony of Jesus Christ was constant and she tried, with all her heart, to serve Him faithfully. The callings in which she touched many individuals' lives were that as a Primary president and secretary, Relief Society counselor, Young Women camp director and basketball coach, ward librarian, and a visiting teacher (ministering sister).

Her hobbies included sports, camping, fishing and photography. Donna will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

She is survived by her children, Holly (David) Cunningham of Burley, Sarah Headley (James Cubby) of Newport News, Va., and Megan Headley of Burley; six grandchildren, Jakobi Dayley, Kevin Merkey, Corvus Cubby, Viola Hawkins, Skylar Cunningham, and Charles Cunningham; and her siblings, Gailia (Lester) Shepherd of Magna, Utah, Calvert (Denise) Egbert of Heyburn, Mary (Steve) Bendele of Rupert, Robert John (Edie) Egbert of Burley; Jacky Donnell of Palm Springs, Calif., Shawn Lorcher of Wendell, Coren Blackmon, and Venetta (David) Larson of Ogden, Utah.

Donna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marlin and Erminie Egbert, Lewis Jacobsen, and Eunice Simonson; her father, Marlin Ray Egbert; her mother, Sharon Blackmon; a brother, John Egbert; one sister, RaeAnn Egbert; and a grandson, Clinton James “Jake” Hawkins Jr.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. A visitation will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Groups. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Turner Cemetery in Grace, Idaho, where Donna will be laid to rest next to her father.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.