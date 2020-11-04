Election Results: Check here for results on south central Idaho counties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Tuesday is election night across the United States and polling places and election offices are experiencing record breaking voter turnouts. KMVT has the election results for the state and local races.

Polls in Idaho close at 8 p.m. but those on Mountain Time won’t see results posted until 9 p.m. after the polls in the northern part of the state on Pacific Time close.

Here are ways to view election results:

Watch Idaho results as they come in here.

Click here for national election information.

For information contested races and ballot items in south central Idaho check out KMVT’s Voter Guide.

See results by south central Idaho counties:

Click here for Idaho state results.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.