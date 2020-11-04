Advertisement

Election Results: Check here for results on south central Idaho counties

Tuesday is election night across the United States and polling places and election offices are experiencing recording voter turnout. KMVT has the election results for the state and local races.
Tuesday is election night across the United States and polling places and election offices are experiencing recording voter turnout. KMVT has the election results for the state and local races.(KKTV)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Tuesday is election night across the United States and polling places and election offices are experiencing record breaking voter turnouts. KMVT has the election results for the state and local races.

Polls in Idaho close at 8 p.m. but those on Mountain Time won’t see results posted until 9 p.m. after the polls in the northern part of the state on Pacific Time close.

Here are ways to view election results:

Watch Idaho results as they come in here.

Click here for national election information.

For information contested races and ballot items in south central Idaho check out KMVT’s Voter Guide.

See results by south central Idaho counties:

Click here for Idaho state results.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Long-time historian weighs in on 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With such an uncertain outlook on who will become the next president of the United States, KMVT is putting you first by speaking with a 40-year historian to get his take and thoughts on what we could expect during this election.

State

Idaho official advises voters to ignore threatening robo-calls on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Idaho Secretary of State is alerting voters to threatening robo calls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on Election Day.

News

Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER
Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

News

UPDATE: Risch wins, both House races on Idaho ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Boone
Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho's U.S. Senate seat

Latest News

News

Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Keith Ridler
Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

News

Honk if you support Trump

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM MST
Trump supporters drive around Twin Falls on Sunday morning

News

Local Trump supporters gather to support The President

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:51 AM MST
|
By Steve Kirch
Trump supporters drive around Twin Falls on Sunday morning

Election Headquarters

Republican challenger thinks District 26 senate race will be a close one

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Incumbent Michelle Stennett is looking for another successful reelection campaign

State

Idaho AG: County ban on political apparel at polls incorrect

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Idaho attorney general’s office says in an opinion that a northern county’s ban on wearing political apparel at the polls is incorrect.

State

US attorney appoints 3 to oversee Idaho voter complaints

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Three assistant U.S. attorneys will oversee the U.S. Justice Department’s handling of any fraud and voting rights complaints in Idaho during the upcoming general election.