First time voters explain thoughts on current election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -For many students at the College of Southern Idaho this will be their first time voting in a presidential election.

KMVT got a chance to speak with a few, and we got a mixed bag of reactions. Some students said they were very eager and excited to vote, while others told is they prefer to stay out of politics.

Nonetheless we caught up with dual credit student Joseph Eyre, who gave us his perspective, and reaction to this uncertain election.

“I feel like there is a lot of hate right now, and no matter who gets elected then I feel like there might be a little bit of breaking up and we might not be as unified,” said Eyre.

The college of Southern Idaho tells us they did not host any type of event this year, instead they just sent an email out to students encouraging them to go vote.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.